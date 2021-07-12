Joy as Kirinyaga Muslims get new Sh15m mosque

Muslims have heaved a sigh of relief after a new Sh15 million magnificent mosque opened its doors in Kirinyaga West sub-county.

The Jesus Son of Mary Mosque, the first of its kind in the area since independence, was officially opened in Baricho village on Sunday last week in a colourful ceremony that attracted Muslims and Christians from across the country.

For decades, Muslims in Kirinyaga West travelled to Mwea West sub-county, 10km away, to worship as the area did not have a mosque.

The mosque took five years to complete and the faithful are now happy as they will not have to travel long distances to worship.

“We are joyful because at last, we have our own mosque, which is an essential place of worship,” said Kirinyaga County Imam Idi Abdallah Amani.

Mr Amani said mosques are holy places and should not be associated with dens of recruiting terrorists who destroy human lives.

“It is a sin to kill people and our Islamic faith does not advocate shedding blood. Those who eliminate people are criminal elements and should be treated harshly,” he said.

First mosque

Prophet Muhammad was believed to have taken part in the actual construction of the first mosque in Medina in western Saudi Arabia, in his will to define a place of worship for Muslims.

Muslims and non-Muslims celebrated as Sheikh Qari Fazal, the chairman of Daar-ul Majlis Al Islami in Kenya and executive member of Muslim World League Makkah, cut the tape to officially open the mosque.

The one-storey mosque includes a janaza (a place where Muslims’ bodies are washed, wrapped and prepared for the last prayer and burial).

Muslims believe that whoever builds a mosque for the sake of Allah (God), Allah will also build a house like it for him in paradise.

But why is the mosque named after Jesus?

The Quran relates in detail the story of Jesus, his birth and mission as a prophet to the Israelites.

A whole chapter is devoted to his crucifixion and is named after the mother of Jesus, Maryam.

Jesus born of the virgin Mary is mentioned in 93 verses in the Quran and referred to directly by name 25 times by Allah.

“As Muslims, we believe Jesus performed miracles by healing the sick, the disabled and even raised the dead,” said worshipper Adan Mohammed.

“Islam believes in the return of Jesus son of Mary to establish the truth of God’s oneness and rule with justice before the end of time.”

The mosque also has seven madrassa classrooms and a borehole that will provide water to worshippers and the neighbouring community.