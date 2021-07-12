Joy as Kirinyaga Muslims get new Sh15m mosque

The Sh15million Jesus Son of Mary Mosque has been built at Baricho village in Kirinyaga West sub-county.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Muslims have heaved a sigh of relief after a new Sh15 million magnificent mosque opened its doors in Kirinyaga West sub-county.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Oxygen crisis hits Vihiga after plant breaks down

  2. Three die after consuming honey brew in Tharaka Nithi

  3. Laikipia leaders push for grazing deals as ranch invasions persist

  4. Burial turns chaotic as MCAs from rival camps clash  

  5. Court frees trader who shot woman 'mistaken' for Kangogo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.