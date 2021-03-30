Mwai Kibaki
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Revealed: Inside Al-Shabaab plan to kill Mwai Kibaki, Raila Odinga

By  Alex Ndegwa

Nation Media group

Al-Shabaab terrorists had in 2012 plotted to harm President Mwai Kibaki and Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Nation has established.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya reports 1,412 new Covid-19 cases

  2. Sudan pays $335m for anti-US terror victims

  3. ICC upholds Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal

  4. Sputnik V vaccine authorised for emergency use, State says

  5. PRIME Kemsa board on the spot over Covid scandal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.