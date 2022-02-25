Driver who knocked down traffic officer charged with attempted murder

A rogue driver who knocked down a traffic police officer in Mombasa on February 21 was charged on Friday with attempted murder.

Mr Martin Mwanza Kimeu is accused of attempting to kill Constable Phiona Mutua Ndanu, who had flagged down his vehicle on Sheikh Abdallah Road.

Court papers show Mr Kimeu was driving a Toyota Probox (KCT410E) when he hit Ms Ndanu and dragged her down a tarmac road near Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Mr Kimeu denied the offence before Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Ritah Amwayi.

His lawyer pleaded with the magistrate to free him on bond: “The suspect has an ailing wife. It would be unfair if he is denied bond. He is innocent and was not arrested by the police.”

The suspect also complained that he should have been charged with a traffic offence not with attempted murder.

“A perusal of the charge sheet suggests that this is more of a traffic offence,” his lawyer said.

But state counsel Valerie Ongeti said the suspect sped off after the incident.

The prosecutor also asked the court to consider that the suspect disappeared for three consecutive days after committing the offence.

“This is not a traffic offence but a criminal one. If the court gives bond (it should be) commensurate with the offence that the suspect is charged with,” she said.

Mr Kimeu was released on a Sh500,000 bond with one surety of the same amount.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was intercepted for operating without a valid insurance sticker. The officer asked the driver to pull over but instead he made a U-turn, knocked down the officer and sped away.

The officer, who is recuperating at Premiere Hospital in Mombasa, suffered a deep cut in her right leg and injuries in both hands.