'Rat on the highway' man freed on Sh1m bond in stolen drugs case

A pharmacist who was arrested after he was found with an assortment of government-branded drugs and HIV testing kits has been charged before the court.

Mr Alex Munga Sadi was presented before Shanzu court on Tuesday over the offence he is alleged to have committed at his Mtwapa chemist.

Mr Sadi is a popular face on social media after his encounter with alcoblow police after years ago which was caught in a viral video.

He complained that he’d been caught like a ‘rat on the highway’.

The charge sheet indicates that the suspect was found in possession of government drugs from Kenya Medical Supplies Agencies (Kemsa) worth Sh2 million.

The drugs included 60 dispensable tablets of cledomox, 16 kits of Dts-z and three boxes of care start malaria rapid diagnostic test, among other assorted drugs bearing Kemsa labels.

Other items recovered from him include five kits of OraQuick HIV self-test kit, 20,000 pieces of polyethene ziplock dispensing pockets, 20 vials of lignocaine injection, three tubes of Zupricin ointments, 32 bags of 2000 cotton wool absorbent each among other government medicines.

Mr Sadi was arrested at his pharmacy on Monday morning by detectives from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board Crime Investigations Unit.

Detectives from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board on Sunday raided Mr Sadi’s Kadunguni pharmacy in Mtwapa where the drugs were recovered.

The drugs and the diagnostic materials were preserved at a store located at the back of his chemist.

The suspect denied the offence when he appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo.

Through his advocate, the suspect asked for lenient bond terms, citing his health condition.

“The suspect is ailing and requires constant medication. He is the only breadwinner in his family,” his lawyer said.

State counsel Nadrat Mazrui did not oppose the bond but urged the court to issue stringent bond terms.

“This is a matter of public interest, we ask the court for tough bond terms,” she said.

The prosecutor also asked the court for 14 days to supply the accused person with witness statements and any other documentary evidence that the state will rely on in the case.

The suspect was released on a Sh1 million bond with one surety of a similar amount or on an alternative cash bail of Sh500,000.