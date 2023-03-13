'Rat on the highway' man on the run after police raid his chemist

A man who went viral in 2016 after he was caught on film protesting his arrest by traffic officers over drunk-driving is now on the run after his chemist was found illegally stocked with Sh5 million government drugs.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) on Sunday evening raided Mr Alex Sadi’s Kadunguni Pharmacy in Mtwapa, Mombasa where they recovered the drugs. The agency's Head of Crime Investigations and Enforcement Unit, Mr Dennis Otieno, said they had received information about illegal operations at the chemist.

"We have been in Mombasa for the last week for our routine inspections and on Sunday we were within the Mtwapa area. The person is well known and we have been gathering intelligence on him," he said.

According to Mr Otieno, the store has a storage facility at the back where they found the goods.

"Upon entering the pharmacy, we headed to the storage area which was open and found a number of medical items branded Kemsa GoK," he said.

Among medical items recovered were disposable boxes for sharps, disposable bags, ARVs, Fluconazole, Flucoxacillin and Paracetamol tablets all labeled Kemsa GOK.

Some of the government drugs recovered at Kadunguni Pharmacy in Mtwapa during a raid by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board. Photo credit: Courtesy | Pharmacy and Poisons Board

"The owner of the pharmacy is a well-established person who witnesses reported stocking the drugs. If we had impounded him earlier on, we would have also found Augmentin labelled Kemsa, which we were told he had already sold by the time we arrived," added Mr Otieno.

The PPB team is working with the area's Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers to pursue Mr Sadi who managed to escape the raid.

Sadi: 'Like a rat on the highway' man recaps his NTSA arrest

He was first arrested for drunk driving in December 2016. Thereafter, a video of him engaging NTSA officers went viral on social media, becoming the face of displeasure against alcoblow operations.

Mr Otieno said they have launched investigations to determine whether he is licensed to operate as a medical practitioner.

"We tried to search him up in our systems but his name did not show up. He is not licensed," added Mr Otieno.