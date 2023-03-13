‘Rat on the highway’ man arrested over Sh5 million illegal govt drugs

Police on Monday arrested Mr Alex Sadi who was on the run since Sunday after a raid on his Mtwapa pharmacy for stocking government medicine.

His chemist was found illegally stocked with government drugs worth Sh5 million.

Mr Sadi was nabbed while at the shop on Monday morning according to Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) Head of Crime Investigations and Enforcement Unit Dennis Otieno.

"Apparently, he came back to the shop like a normal day. When we went to fetch the rest of the government medicines, we found him present at the pharmacy," said Mr Otieno.

On Sunday evening, the agency’s officers raided Mr Sadi’s Kadunguni Pharmacy in Mtwapa, Mombasa where they recovered the drugs.

"Upon entering the pharmacy, we headed to the storage area which was open, and found a number of medical items branded Kemsa GoK," Mr Otieno said after the raid.

According to Mr Otieno, the store has a storage facility at the back where they found the goods.

Mr Sadi had been arrested for drunk driving in December 2016 when a video of him engaging traffic police officers went viral on social media, becoming the face of displeasure against alcoblow operations.

