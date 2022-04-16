UDA primaries: Meru MCAs cry foul

Several Meru ward reps, who lost in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations, have accused the party of malice.

Among the incumbent MCAs who lost are Peter Kalembe (Ruiri/Rwarera), Bundi Ng’ala (Kianjai), Martin Mworia (Nyaki West), Julius Mbijiwe (Mwanganthia), Patrick Muthuri (Abothuguchi West) and Martin Makasi (Nkuene).

They claimed that the party officials had informed all aspirants that there would be no nominations after an opinion poll indicated the popular candidates.

UDA County Returning Officer Bernard Kiraithe who issued interim certificates to the winners could not be reached for comment.

Speaking to Nation, Kalembe, Ng’ala and Mbijiwe said they did not take part in the nominations because to the best of their knowledge ‘primaries were not to be held in their area’.

Mitunguu MCA Evans Mawira said he won the nominations despite not taking part in the exercise.

“I have been in Nairobi and was not aware that there would be party nominations. I was called by my supporters on Thursday morning informing me that there was a ballot box for the MCA nominations,” Mr Kalembe said.

He said he had emerged top in the opinion polls and when his opponent disputed, a repeat poll was done.

“After the repeat poll showed I was more popular than my opponent, the party officials said they would communicate the way forward. We were never told that there will be nominations,” the Ruiri/Rwarera MCA said.

Mr Mbijiwe said he did not participate in the nominations saying he would give the way forward on Saturday.

Mr Ng’ala said he was ready for any direction given by the party since there are other alternatives.

“I was shocked to learn that there were MCA nominations in my ward. How can they claim that there was a credible exercise yet I did not have agents nor did I vote for myself? The exercise was a sham,” Mr Ng’ala said.

Mr Muthuri had earlier said that party opinion polls had shown he was the most popular candidate and that his opponent had refused to step down.

Mr Mworia told a local radio station that he was in Nairobi as the nominations took place and that he was waiting for the party to give directions.

Meanwhile, in Igembe South, Mr Reuben Mwiti, an aspirant who was seeking to unseat MP John Paul Mwirigi, accused the party of failing to conduct nominations even after consensus failed.

Mr Mwiti said the party’s election board had not presented ballot boxes for the parliamentary nominations as expected.

According to Mr Kaibi, attempts to convince him to drop his bid in favour of Mr Mwirigi failed.

However, Mr Mwirigi denied knowledge of any competitor vying for the parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket.

“I do not know whether there was such an opponent. There were no nominations in my constituency,” Mr Mwirigi said.

But Mr Kaibi shared with Nation what he claimed to be ballot papers bearing his name and that of Mr Mwirigi as well as a consensus agreement letter dated March 30, 2022 that he refused to sign.

He also shared a list of UDA aspirants in Meru indicating those who were unopposed and those who were to face off in the nominations.

“I was ready for nominations but when I went to the polling centres, there were no ballot boxes for the MP position. Only the woman representative and Member of County Assembly aspirants’ boxes were available. I consulted the returning officer who said the boxes would be provided but nothing happened,” Mr Kaibi said.