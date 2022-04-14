Confusion mars Meru nominations

Confusion has marred the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) woman representative nominations in Meru, with aspirants disagreeing on whether voting was going on.

Nominated MCA Sarah Gakii told the Nation that voting was underway while an agent of Ms Elizabeth Kailemia claimed that her opponents had pulled out of the race.

But the Nation established that a ballot box for the woman rep seat was placed at the Kenya Power polling station in Makutano, Meru town.

On Wednesday evening, UDA Meru County coordinator Isaac Kaberia said talks were still going on for aspirants to endorse one among them.

“I cannot confirm the number of aspirants who will take part in the nominations because we are still employing negotiated democracy. There is likely to be no nominations,” Dr Kaberia said on Wednesday evening.

He spoke on the same day one of the aspirants, Edith Mwirigi, ditched the party, calling the nomination process unfair.

In a press statement, Ms Mwirigi said the credibility of the primaries could not be guaranteed and that there was no time to rectify the problem.

But Dr Kaberia dismissed the claims, saying the process was well coordinated by the National Elections Board without interference from branch officials or local politicians.

“The National Elections Board, which is an independent body, recruited the nomination officers and has been engaging and briefing the aspirants accordingly,” he said.

But Ms Mwirigi cited failure by the party to provide the aspirants with the membership register that would be used in the primaries.

“As it is right now, the organisers of this nominations expect candidates to get the register from the IEBC. Barely 24 hours to the nominations, I have not seen a specimen of the ballot paper…” she stated.

Ms Mwirigi also poked holes in how clerks were hired, terming it a flawed and manipulated process.

“There is a clear indication that whoever recruited or influenced the recruitment of clerks will determine who wins the nominations,” Ms Mwirigi claimed.

She also accused some senior UDA politicians of publicly endorsing her competitor during campaigns.

“We are disappointed by the lack of adequate information on the process. The stage has been set to shortchange the will of the people by influencing the recruitment of the clerks,” she said.