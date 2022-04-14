Isaac Ruto: CCM still backs DP Ruto despite no-show at deal signing

Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) leader Isaac Ruto now says the party is still in Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance, though it was not one of the 12 that inked the coalition deal on Tuesday.

The former Bomet governor, who wants to recapture the seat, said that unlike other parties that inked the deal, CCM backed Dr Ruto unconditionally and did not need to sign the deal to win concessions.

“CCM is not negotiating for any special interests, favours, or zoning in the coalition as we are a team and believe in the bottom-up economic model, enhancing cohesion in the society, fixing the economy, and creating employment opportunities pushed by Dr Ruto and the allies under the Kenya Kwanza coalition,” said Mr Ruto.

But he clarified that the party will sign a pre-election agreement that will be deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties in due course.

Parties have until May 8 to deposit such agreements with the registrar.

“We have been busy with laying down the logistical issues for the CCM party primaries to be held on April 19 but we will definitely sign the agreement that will be deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties,” he said.

The parties that inked the deal on Tuesday, he said, had CCM's blessings and support as the coalition seeks to bring more political parties and leaders on board.

He said his party will field candidates for elective positions in several counties for the August 9 polls.

“We are not in any hostile competition on the ground with UDA and we will be fielding candidates like the other coalition partners in the spirit of democracy and giving the people a variety of candidates to choose from as their leaders,” Mr Ruto said.

He will contest against the candidate that UDA picks.

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and former Mining and Petroleum chief administrative secretary John Mosonik will on Thursday compete in the UDA primaries.

Mr Ruto lost to the late Dr Joyce Laboso, who ran on a Jubilee ticket in the 2017 polls. Dr Laboso died in 2019 and was replaced by Prof Barchok.

“We are on this journey together for the long haul to ensure that Dr Ruto becomes the next President of this country. We unreservedly support the DP as his policies on sorting the socio-economic and political challenges facing the country resonate with those of CCM,” Mr Ruto said.

CCM leaders resisted an early attempt to have them fold it and join UDA.

“The other parties in the Kenya Kwanza coalition may be negotiating for the running mate, deputy governors, governors or Cabinet secretary positions, but in CCM we are not placing any conditions on the table as we are not after rewards,” said Mr Albert Kochei, the CCM secretary-general.

CCM has two MPs – Mr Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West) and Mr Gideon Koskei (Chepalungu) – and 22 members of county assemblies.

“We have registered candidates in West Pokot, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Narok, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Nakuru, Wajir, Mandera, Tharaka Nithi, Bomet and Migori in an ongoing exercise,” Mr Kochei said.

Jubilee-nominated Senator Alice Milgo is one of the latest senior politicians to shift political allegiance to CCM, whose ticket she is seeking to contest the Bomet woman representative’s seat. She will face Ms Irine Cherotich Terer in the primaries.

“After extensive consultations, I will be contesting the Bomet woman representative position on a CCM party ticket. I am confident that I will deliver in the general election and I am appealing to the residents to back my candidature,” said Dr Milgo.

The latest to join CCM included Mr Richard Koech, who wants the Baringo governor’s seat; two Senate candidates, Mr Abraham Kipruto Kemei (Uasin Gishu) and Dr Hellen Yego (Trans Nzoia); Mrs Emily Korir Cheruiyot (for the Narok woman rep seat); and parliamentary aspirants Asap Cian Cheruiyot (Njoro), Mrs Emily Sawe (Sotik) and Mr Weldon Mutai (Emurua Dikirr).

“I am joining CCM following consultations with my supporters, who feel that since it is in the Kenya Kwanza coalition and supports Dr Ruto for the presidency, it is the best alternative election vehicle (in the context) of a crowded UDA line-up,” said Mr Kemei.

Dr Yego said: “I am delighted to join CCM as my party of choice for the Trans Nzoia senatorial contest as I am a strong defender of devolution, having participated in the Constitution-making process leading to the promulgation of the new order by former President Mwai Kibaki in 2010.