12 parties formally join Kenya Kwanza alliance
Twelve parties have on Tuesday formally joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance after signing a coalition agreement during a ceremony held at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi.
The parties are United Democratic Alliance which is led by Deputy President William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC), Moses Wetangula's Ford Kenya, Justin Muturi's Democratic Party, Moses Kuria's Chama Cha Kazi, the Communist Party of Kenya , Mwangi Kiunjuri's The Service Party, William Kabogo's Tujibebe Party, the Farmers Party, Devolution Party of Kenya, Economic Freedom Party and Martin Wambora's Umoja na Maendeleo Party.
Speaking during the ceremony, DP Ruto said the Kenya Kwanza alliance is a coalition of parties that have joined the political partnership freely.
He claimed that parties in the rival Azimio La Umoja coalition have been coerced and intimidated to join the alliance.