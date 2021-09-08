Meru shooting
Poachers fight back? KWS officer saw his death coming

By  Charles Wanyoro

What you need to know:

  • In his line of duty, Kofa is said to have constantly encountered threats but remained unbothered.
  • He was tasked with ensuring maximum security at Solio ranch, which is key to the protection and breeding of black rhinos, which have in the past been plagued by constant poaching.

Senior Kenya Wildlife Service officer Bajila Kofa, who was executed gangland-style outside Meru National Polytechnic last week, had expressed fear for his life, relatives and colleagues told the Nation.

