Man killed in drive-by shooting in Meru

A motorist was on Tuesday afternoon shot and killed by unknown assailants outside the Meru National Polytechnic on the Meru-Nanyuki road.

The man lost control of the vehicle when the saloon car he was driving was riddled with bullets by attackers in another vehicle who were overtaking him.

The man died on the spot.

Imenti North police boss Alexander Makau claimed the man was on the 'wanted list' for criminal activities.

He claimed that victim may have been executed by his rivals.

Mr Makau said police seized a gun and a magazine with bullets from the victim's car.

“We suspect he was a criminal. We had received intelligence report that there are armed robbers in Meru,” Mr Makau said.

Witnesses said the killers had trailed the victim before opening fire.