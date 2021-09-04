Man killed in Meru drive-by shooting identified as senior KWS official

A motorist who was executed in gangland-style outside Meru National Polytechnic on Tuesday has been identified as a senior Kenya Wildlife Service official, raising questions over the motive of his killing.





Nyeri company commander at KWS Aberdare Bajila Kofa was killed after his saloon car was sprayed with bullets on the Meru-Nanyuki Road.

KWS spokesperson Paul Jinaro confirmed that Mr Kofa was their official and had gone to Meru to take his child to school when he was killed.

Witnesses said he had been trailed by two vehicles from Nanyuki before one of the cars overtook his as the gang opened fire. He suffered multiple gunshot injuries, the most prominent one being on his forehead.

Mr Kofa’s car had at least 30 bullet holes while the driver’s window was shattered and tyres perforated.

Police recovered a gun and several rounds of ammunition and other undeclared items.

Imenti North police boss Alexander Makau had earlier said they did not know the identity of the killers, but labelled the victim a criminal.

“We suspect he was a criminal. Previously, we had received intelligence that we had armed robbers in Meru municipality and had been following them. We are still pursuing them,” he said on Tuesday.

He told reporters that they suspected the victim could have been executed by other criminals.

Witnesses said they were shocked by the speed, precision and boldness of the executioners.

“They opened fire at the vehicle as they sped past. It was a very heavy gunfire that lasted a few minutes,” said a witness.

Yesterday, his colleagues faulted the police for branding the slain KWS official a criminal.

“I wonder why the officer rushed to brand him a criminal?” posed a KWS staff.

Another officer who worked with Mr Kofa said this could have been the work of poachers.