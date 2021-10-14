Meru man who killed unruly son says he still mourns him

Mzee Mwamba M’Irandu

Mzee Mwamba M’Irandu who is serving one-year community service sentence for killing his son Erick Mwiti.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

It is a cold morning and Mzee Mwamba M’Irandu slowly walks into Geeto Primary School's compound in Igoji, Meru County.

