Tharaka Nithi man strangles, drowns father in row over land

Residents of Kanini village in Maara Sub-county, Tharaka Nithi, and police carry the body of a man into a car for transport to a mortuary, following his killing in a dispute over land, on May 23, 2021.


 

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The victim’s widow said her son, who went into hiding after the crime, had been demanding a piece of land in order to sell it.

A man reportedly killed his 77-year-old father after a quarrel over a piece of land in Maara Sub-county, Tharaka Nithi County, on Saturday evening.

