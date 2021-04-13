Kirinyaga man accused of killing his son surrenders to police

Police in Kirinyaga are holding a 70-year-old man for allegedly killing his son following a domestic dispute.

The suspect is locked up at the Kianyaga Police Station.

According to witnesses, the suspect confronted his son, Allan Njiru, 40, accusing him of cutting down a tree without his consent.

A bitter exchange of words ensued after which the old man picked up a rungu and hit his son to death.

Witnesses said the suspect struck the victim several times on the head with the heavy weapon, rendering him unconscious.

After the incident, the suspect surrendered himself to the police and was locked up for questioning.

"The victim cut down the tree and sold it. This angered his father because he was not consulted," one of the witnesses, Jane Wamunyu, said.

Kirinyaga East police boss Anthony Wanjuu said the matter was being treated as murder and the suspect will be charged in court.

"The suspect came to the police station and confessed that he fatally attacked his son. He is being treated as a criminal and a murder charge will be preferred against him," he said.

He warned parents against attacking their children over trivial issues.