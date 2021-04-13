Kirinyaga man accused of killing his son surrenders to police

The 70-year-old man is accused of killing his son for cutting down a tree without his consent. 

Photo credit: File

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Police in Kirinyaga are holding a 70-year-old man for allegedly killing his son following a domestic dispute.

