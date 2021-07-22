Man hacks son to death in Meru

Police at the home of Joseph Muroki, who is suspected of hacking his 22 year old son to death over a dispute.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Police in Igembe Central constituency in Meru County are holding a man who on Tuesday, slashed his 22 year old son to death over a family dispute.

