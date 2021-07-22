Man hacks son to death in Meru

Police in Igembe Central constituency in Meru County are holding a man who on Tuesday, slashed his 22 year old son to death over a family dispute.

Joseph Muroki, alias Amin, is said to be a wealthy loner whose heavily fortified home locally known as 'Statehouse' has been a no-go zone for family and neighbors.

The mysterious man, who is feared and loathed by neighbors in Mbayo village, was arrested on Tuesday night after a ten-hour standoff with the police.

Igembe Central Deputy Police Commander William Leting told the Nation that the suspect's son succumbed to injuries while being rushed to hospital.

He said the man is believed to have fatally injured his son after the 22 year old attempted to make a claim on his father's expansive miraa estate.

"The deceased suffered several cuts all over the body. The assailant had pinned him on the ground and cut him up. The suspect is a man who is feared by locals," Mr Leting said.

Feared by locals

According to the suspect's enstranged wife Salome Linkii, the deceased son had recently informed her that he would occupy a house their father had built outside the heavily fortified home.

"My husband had built us another house before he kicked us out of the land. My son was tired of living in rented houses and wanted to occupy this house. This is where his father attacked him," Ms Linkii said.

She said before being kicked out of their matrimonial home, she was also attacked and suffered injuries from panga cuts.

Locals claimed the man, who owns several acres of miraa, has assaulted several people leaving them in fear.

On the walls, Muroki has posted spiritual writings as well as The Lord's Prayer in English and Kimeru.

The Subcounty police commander said during the arrest that took a contingent of police officers about 10 hours, the man was threatening them with a long panga.

"The suspect was spotted on a motorcycle at around 6pm on Tuesday before he entered his compound. We managed to break in and even after the police threatened to use their firearms, the man stood his ground armed with a c-line vowing to kill. We were able to pin him down at 4am," The OCPD said.

Mr Leting said angry resients invaded and burnt down one of the suspect's houses on Wednesday morning.