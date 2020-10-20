Man kills three-year-old son and himself

A Naivasha man killed himself on Tuesday moments after strangling his three-year-old son in Moi Ndabi village.

Kipkunyo sub location assistant chief Simon Koskei said the man recently separated from his wife following marital strife.

The administrator said the victim, identified as Daniel Kyallo, was undergoing difficult times prior to the incident.

"Those close to him said he appeared disturbed after the wife left their matrimonial home a week ago," said Mr Koskei.

The chief said the victim first killed his son then used a wooden ladder to lower the body into a pit latrine that was still under construction.

"He then used the same ladder to hang himself on Tuesday morning," the chief said.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary.

