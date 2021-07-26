Family of mentally ill rape victim protests as suspect roams free

A family of a mentally ill woman who was allegedly raped a month ago by a village elder has accused police of complacency as the suspect remains free.

The man, said to be in his early 50s, allegedly dragged the victim into a maize plantation in Rugene village, North Imenti sub-county where he carried out the heinous act.

Relatives said the incident happened on June 23 at 5pm when the 33-year-old woman, who lives with her grandmother since her mother is also mentally challenged, was sent to fetch firewood.

One of the two children who witnessed the incident narrated how, as they were fetching firewood, the suspect approached them and grabbed the woman’s hand and told her to follow him.

“We thought he was going to kill her and we followed from far so that we could see what was going to happen. Later we caught up with our aunt who was lying on the ground, groaning in pain,” said a 10-year-old girl.

An aunt of the victim said had she not heard the children narrate the incident to their grandmother who takes care of them, it would have gone unreported.

“Their mother is also mentally challenged and she could not comprehend what the children were talking about. The man took advantage of her mental disability to commit the beastly act,” she said.

Prevent HIV infection

The aunt said she immediately instructed the grandmother to take her to the hospital for a medical checkup and accompanied them.

Doctors at the Meru Level Five hospital treated the victim and administered Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEPs) drugs to prevent HIV infection, she said, adding that they also obtained a P3 from the police.

According to relatives, the suspect, who had fled his home and is said to be operating a bodaboda in Tigania West sub-county, had threatened the family with dire consequences should they pursue the matter.

“He has even gone to the elders and filed a case against us. We received a letter summoning us for arbitration but we will not give in until justice is done. We don’t think the police are protecting the suspect but they should do their job,” said an uncle of the victim.

In an interview with nation.africa on Saturday, Imenti North OCPD Mr Alexander Makau said he would personally ensure the culprit is arrested and taken to court, adding that police had already launched a manhunt.

“I am told he has since gone underground but we are pursuing him. We cannot entertain such people to roam around in the villages and I will make sure he is arrested and taken to court,” Mr Makau said on phone.