I had a baby at 14, an abortion at 17 but I regret everything

Abortion pic (1)

According to a study done the Health ministry and the African Population and Health Research Center, the cost of treating complications arising from unsafe abortion in public facilities in Kenya was Sh432.7 million.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  EUNICE OMOLLO

What you need to know:

  • She remembers bleeding more than she did when she gave birth.
  • She is among the approximately 125,000 boys and 250,000 girls who did not re-enroll when school reopened.

It is 6pm in Nairobi’s Kibera estate and 18-year-old * Saida has just come home from school.

