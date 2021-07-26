Gideon Mwiti
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Curtains fall on Gideon Mwiti, the controversial former MP

By  Gitonga Marete

What you need to know:

  • Mwiti, who was nicknamed ‘Livondo’ due to his flashy lifestyle in Meru, had been accused of raping a woman in Nairobi.
  • In July 2013, he denied he was behind the Kenya Business Community Sacco which the government shut down for engaging in illegal banking business. 

The mention of the name of Gideon Mwiti, the former Imenti Central MP who died yesterday, brings about a lot of memories but one thing stands out: controversy.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.