Former Imenti Central MP Gideon Mwiti dies in hospital

The then Imenti Central MP Gideon Mwiti during a press conference at Meru Slopes Hotel on January 24 2016.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gitonga Marete

Former Imenti Central MP Gideon Mwiti died in hospital early Sunday while undergoing treatment for diabetes.

