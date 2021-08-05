Tigania court detains man who killed wife, sought burial permit

Ms Grace Gatundu

Ms Grace Gatundu, 65, the mother of a woman who was allegedly killed by her husband in KK Muthangene in Tigania Central, holds her two-month-old grandson at her home on August 3, 2021. Police were allowed to detain the murder suspect for 14 days.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

A Tigania court has allowed police from Mikinduri in Meru County to continue holding for 14 days a man who allegedly beat his wife to death and then went to seek for a burial permit at midnight.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.