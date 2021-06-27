After headless body, severed head now found in Meru village

Severed head Meru

The section of a maize farm at Charuru market in Tigania East, Meru County, where a severed head was discovered on June 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

What you need to know:

  • Police sources say the nature of the cut in the neck suggests use of a grinder or power saw and that the perpetrators are “ruthless killers”.

Police in Meru County are investigating the identity of a person whose severed head was found in a maize farm in Charuru village, Tigania East.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Lamu residents benefit from Team Pankaj, 'Nation' free eye clinic

  2. Protests in Kisii after girl allegedly shot by police dies

  3. Allow me to pursue my dream, KCSE star pleads

  4. Tana residents to pay an extra Sh50 million for stadium

  5. Woman stabs husband over Sh42,000 land lease money

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.