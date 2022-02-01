Police officers praised for foiling banditry attack

Two police officers attached to Marsabit County thwarted a potentially fatal highway banditry attack along Moyale – Isiolo highway on Sunday evening, attracting praise from their seniors.

Marsabit Central Sub-County Police Commissioner Johnson Wachira hailed Corporal Aden Koise and Constable Robert Njau after they foiled the attack at Malgis area in Log Logo Location.

“We’re proud of our officers who fought off over 20 bandits and saved lives,” Mr Wachira said.

The officers were escorting a lorry transporting more than 40 heads of cattle from Moyale to Nairobi when they were attacked by banditS who waylaid the lorry in an attempt to steal the cattle.

The armed men shot at the lorry and a shootout ensued after the officers responded instantly by firing at the bandits, forcing them to run for their dear lives.

The officers drove to Laisamis police station where they reported the incident before proceeding with their journey to Nairobi. No suspect was arrested during the incident.

A report published by the DCI also hailed the officers for repulsing such a deadly incident that posed a huge risk to their lives.

The incident came on the backdrop of calls from various stakeholders who urged the residents of Marsabit to immediately report any suspected criminal activities.

During a workshop on prevention and management of conflicts last week, Marsabit County Director of Disaster and Risk Management Jeremmy Ledaany called on the residents to be aware of impending attacks.

He mentioned the surging banditry in the county and asked village elders and members of the communities to expose suspected criminals among them.

During the event a section of residents from Laisamis sub-county said a group of bandits was spotted making their way into Marsabit forest and demanded that security officers comb the entire forest and arrest the suspected criminals.