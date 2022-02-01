Police officers praised for foiling banditry attack

Isiolo-Moyale highway

Travellers cruise along Isiolo-Moyale highway at Logologo area in Marsabit county. Two police officers thwarted a potentially fatal highway banditry attack along the highway.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

Two police officers attached to Marsabit County thwarted a potentially fatal highway banditry attack along Moyale – Isiolo highway on Sunday evening, attracting praise from their seniors.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.