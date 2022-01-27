Two killed in Kerio valley bandit attacks

Tension is high in parts of Kerio Valley following the Wednesday and Thursday bandit attacks which left two people dead and several others nursing gunshot wounds.

Suspected armed Pokot bandits from Loiwat in Tiaty, in the last two days, launched a series of attacks, killing Mr Fred Chesir and another one identified as Mr Rutto alias Omollo. Two others are nursing gunshot wounds in hospital.

On Wednesday, the raiders ambushed herders at the Koboilat area and sprayed them with bullets, killing Mr Chesir on the spot. The raiders, however, did not steal any livestock.

On Thursday, another group of bandits from the same area launched twin attacks at Koibirir and Mogil areas killing one person before stealing an unknown number of livestock.

Marakwet East Deputy County Commissioner Simon Osumba said police have intensified patrols along the border points.

“The attacks were executed in 10 minutes and by the time security officers responded, the attackers fled towards Tiaty,” Mr Osumba told Nation.Africa.

He said the police are pursuing the bandits who had stolen livestock.

The attacks happened after security agencies in the region accused some unscrupulous locals of working in cahoots with bandits.

“The bandits know where to attack with precision. Some locals have been directing them on where and when to attack,” said Elgeyo-Marakwet County Police Commander Patrick Lumumba.

On Monday, Elgeyo-Marakwet County Commissioner John Korir called for concerted efforts by government agencies, political and opinion leaders, the clergy among other actors to end the insecurity in Kerio Valley. He pledged to ensure normalcy returns to the Kerio Valley.

“I will inculcate team work and I expect cooperation because the government has pledged to avail all the resources needed to end the bloodletting in terms of personnel and hardware,” he said.