Two killed in Kerio valley bandit attacks

gun

Armed bandits attacked and killed two herders in Kerio Valley on January 27, 2022.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Fred Kibor

Tension is high in parts of Kerio Valley following the Wednesday and Thursday bandit attacks which left two people dead and several others nursing gunshot wounds.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.