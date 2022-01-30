Maralal OCS who was injured by armed bandits dies in hospital

Maralal Officer Commanding Police Station (OCS) Johnston Kitila Musyoki, who was ambushed and injured by armed bandits in Pura, Samburu West last month has died.

Mr Musyoki died on Saturday evening while receiving treatment at the Nairobi West Hospital, Samburu County Police Commander Thomas Ngewa confirmed.

Mr Ngewa said the officer succumbed to the gunshot injuries he sustained in an ambush by cattle rustlers on Christmas Day.

"Unfortunately we lost our OCS. He had sustained gunshot wounds and the injury on the pelvic seemed too severe. We are saddened," said the police boss.

Mr Musyoki's death brings to three the number of police officers killed by bandits in Samburu County in one month.

Ambush

On Christmas Day, Mr Musyoki led Maralal police officers to an operation to recover stolen livestock in Pura. However, the contingent was attacked by bandits who had laid an ambush in a bush near Pura market. The bandits opened fire on the officers, killing a police constable on the spot.

Mr Musyoki sustained severe pelvic injuries and was rushed to Maralal Referral Hospital for surgery. His health deteriorated and he was transferred to Nairobi West Hospital for specialised treatment.

Police in the region are now left grappling with the deaths of three of their colleague, including one who was also killed by suspected bandits at Lerata police post on January 3.

The area is prone to banditry attacks, with many officers dying in similar ambushes which are usually well planned and executed by armed gunmen.

In the past three months, insecurity has been escalating in various parts of Samburu County. The semi-arid region is now facing an unprecedented effect of banditry with thousands of children and women caught in the ensuing crossfire.

The uptick of violence in Samburu is always linked to the proliferation of illegal guns in the hands of civilians, cattle rustling, animosity and disputes on grazing fields.