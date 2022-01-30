Maralal OCS who was injured by armed bandits dies in hospital

Maralal OCS Johnston Kitila Musyoki

Maralal OCS Johnston Kitila Musyoki who was ambushed and injured by armed bandits in Pura, Samburu West last month. He succumbed to the injuries Nairobi West Hospital on January 29, 2022.

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

Maralal Officer Commanding Police Station (OCS) Johnston Kitila Musyoki, who was ambushed and injured by armed bandits in Pura, Samburu West last month has died.

