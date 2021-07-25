Needy Mandera students get KCB’s Form 1 sponsorship

Mandera KCB fees sponsorship

Mandera KCB Branch Manager Yunis Abdirashid (right) hands over school fees cheques on July 23, 2021. The bank is sponsoring five needy students from Mandera County to pursue their secondary education. 

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

KCB Bank has sponsored five needy students, four girls and one boy, from Mandera County to pursue their secondary school education.

