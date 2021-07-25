Schools, suppliers now use uniforms to exploit parents

Headteachers have devised new ways of getting money from parents by overcharging for uniforms in collaboration with suppliers.

Parents who spoke to the Nation said that this is an extortion scheme as they are forced to buy the items at fixed prices that are way above the market rates. Some schools have also devised crooked ways of collecting the illegal levies they impose on parents to avoid audit queries.

In most of the fees structures seen by the Sunday Nation, school uniform appears to be the most contentious issue. Some schools have entered into deals with uniform suppliers that parents alleged pay kickbacks to the principals.

Most affected learners

The schools direct parents to deposit the money into the suppliers’ bank accounts and then the uniforms will be issued at the institutions. A supplier in Thika Town appears on the fees demand slips of many schools within the Mount Kenya region.

Parents with children in Form One and Form Three are the most affected as learners are required to buy school uniforms as they begin those classes. In some cases, the business people supply other items such as beddings and buckets that students must pay for even though they can get the same for cheaper prices in the open market.

“It’s so painful. They have increased the fees and are now forcing parents to buy a new set of uniforms from the school at Sh9,000,” a parent said.

No approval

On the extra fees charged, the Nation has established that some principals do not seek the approval of the Ministry of Education since they could not justify the levies that include the “motivation” fee given to teachers.

According to some Education officials, school heads have taken advantage of a conflict between the ministry and the Teachers Service Commission to ride roughshod over parents.

The officials said the principals disregard ministry guidelines since they are not answerable to them.

“Education ministry sends capitation funds to schools, but employees of a different entity manage the cash. This has reduced the Cabinet secretary to issuing fees guidelines that he cannot enforce.

“In case of violation, he must request the TSC to discipline the errant principal. There is a lacuna in the law as currently set,” an official told the Nation.

Last-minute shopping

Meanwhile, parents were Saturday racing against time as they prepared their children to resume school after a one-week break.

The parents flocked bookshops, uniform shops and other outlets for last-minute shopping.

Schools have demanded that learners buy books for the new class. Some private and public schools are demanding that children buy textbooks and printing papers, among others.

“They have doubled the prices for everything. I had no other option than to buy the uniform,” said Ms Janet Okeyo, a parent.



