Inside the ill-fated Mandera matatu journey

Mr Abdi Dube is among the few lucky passengers who survived a suspected al-Shabaab attack on a public service vehicle on Monday morning.

At least 20 residents of Arabia township, about 20 kilometres from Mandera town, had boarded the matatu to arrive at the border town early.

The ill-fated matatu also had three children, goats, sheep and farm produce being taken to the market in Mandera town.

“I boarded the matatu at Arabia, ready for Mandera town where I operate a shop. We were just about to get to the tarmac road when the worst happened,” Mr Dube said.

According to Mr Dube, gunshots were heard before their 14-seater matatu was blown up.

“I heard gunshots from far away, but I cannot remember what happened next because I found myself in the thicket,” he said.

Mr Dube and some passengers were atop the vehicle, while other passengers and their livestock were inside.

Most male passengers in Mandera prefer travelling while seated on the carrier at the top of the matatu, rather than inside the vehicle, citing the heat.

Heavy explosion

“The matatu is completely damaged and you cannot believe that some passengers survived the heavy explosion,” Mr Dube said.

Mr Hassan Hussein thanked God for his survival.

“I was coming into Mandera to get stock for my shop when it happened,” he said.

Officials at the Mandera County Teaching and Referral Hospital confirmed receiving at least 13 injured passengers and seven bodies from the scene of the attack.

A three-year-old girl is admitted with fractured legs. Her mother died in the attack, according to County Director of Health Services Abdi Maalim.

Mr Abdullahi Ali, another survivor, said there were two other vehicles ahead of them and he wondered why theirs was targeted.

“We were following two other vehicles but they seemed to avoid some point on the same stretch, close to where the explosive went off,” he said.

Mr Ali's statement was corroborated by North Eastern Police Commander Rono Bunei, who confirmed the presence of two other vehicles.

“I was informed that there were two other vehicles in front, that diverted to avoid crossing the culvert where the explosive was planted,” Mr Bunei said.

Rocket propelled grenade

The regional police boss thinks the attackers are likely to have placed a sign that the matatu driver did not notice.

“There is a possibility that the other two drivers knew about it, but the matatu driver was not aware,” Mr Bunei concluded.

He confirmed that General Service Unit (GSU) officers were near the scene, and responded immediately.

A report by the officers indicated five bodies were collected at the scene.

“A civilian vehicle that was plying Arabia-Mandera road ferrying the public to Mandera was attacked with an IED along Arabia-Mandera road, approximately eight kilometres from Mandera town,” reads the report.

Police said the matatu was then attacked by at least six armed men who fired a rocket propelled grenade at it immediately after the explosion.

“A GSU patrol team that was on foot patrol and close to the area responded and engaged the attackers who fled towards the Somalia border,” reads the report.

On January 8, suspected al-Shabaab militants destroyed a telecommunications mast at Karo, destabilising communication around the Kenya-Somalia border.

Mandera County Deputy Governor Mohamed Arai condemned the attack, calling on security agencies to thoroughly investigate it.

Bus blown up

“Our security agencies have to carry out proper investigations and tell us who is behind these explosives targeting public service vehicles,” he said.

In March last year, a bus travelling to Mandera from Lafey was blown up at the same point, leaving several people dead and many others injured.

“This is the same point where a bus was hit by an explosive last year, and we need to know who is behind these heinous acts,” Mr Arai said.

Arabia MCA Abdiaziz Dakat Maalim urged the local community to collaborate with the security agencies in investigating the matter.

“I have lost my personal assistant who was coming to Mandera, and many other innocent constituents. We need to work with the police in finding the culprits,” he said.

Mr Osman Abdirashid, the MCA of Sala and chairman of the Mandera County Assembly Security Committee condemned the attack and called on authorities to carry out thorough investigations.

“Whenever security alerts are issued, our security agencies ignore them when it is their responsibility to carry out patrols in the area,” he said.