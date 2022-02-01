Bomb attack

A victim of the bomb attack targeting a matatu in Mandera on Januarys 31, 2021 is taken to hospital. At least seven passengers died and thirteen others were injured in the incident.

| Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

Mandera

Prime

Inside the ill-fated Mandera matatu journey

By  Manase Otsialo

What you need to know:

  • Officials at the Mandera County Teaching and Referral Hospital confirmed receiving at least 13 injured passengers and seven bodies.
  • In March last year, a bus travelling to Mandera from Lafey was blown up, leaving several people dead and many others injured.

Mr Abdi Dube is among the few lucky passengers who survived a suspected al-Shabaab attack on a public service vehicle on Monday morning.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.