Seven dead after explosive blows up matatu in Mandera

Scores feared dead after explosive blows up matatu in Mandera.

By  Manase Otsialo  &  Farhiya Hussein

At least seven people have been confirmed dead and 13 others left nursing injuries at Mandera County Referral Hospital after a matatu they were traveling in ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) in Mandera on Monday morning.

