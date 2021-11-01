One killed, two injured in suspected Al-Shabaab attack in Lamu

A community conservancy ranger was on Monday killed while two people were critically injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Lamu.

Ali Hamza Kimango, 28, who works as the Aweer Community Conservancy ranger died on the spot when their vehicle, a Lamu County government water browser ran over the IED suspected to have been planted on the road by Al-Shabaab militants near Sankuri at around 10 am Monday.

The vehicle was headed to Kiunga Town on the border of Lamu with Somalia from Mararani.

Lamu County Commissioner, Irungu Macharia said security had been beefed up at Sankuri and its environs as security agencies pursued the assailants.

The two injured individuals were the truck driver and a secondary school student.

“A truck, which had three occupants, ran over an IED about 5 kilometres from Sankuri. One person died on the spot while two are in critical condition. We have intensified security in the area as the enemies are being sorted,” said Mr Macharia.

Sankuri is within the multi-agency security Operation Amani Boni (OAB) zones.

The operation which was initially dubbed as Operation Linda Boni, Boni Enclave Campaign, and now OAB was launched by the national government in September 2015 to flush out Al-Shabaab terrorists from Boni Forest.

Al-Shabaab terrorists have on various occasions carried out attacks in the operation areas.

Mr Macharia appealed to members of the public to give information that will assist in arresting the terrorists.

“The enemy might be from within. Our security agencies have done all it takes to fight and eradicate any terrorist elements in Boni Forest and surrounding areas,” said Mr Macharia.

Milimani Senior Assistant Chief Bashir Salat Kimango who is an elder brother to the deceased eulogised his brother as a dedicated family man and termed his death as a blow to the family.

The attack comes just three weeks after a Kenya Defense Forces soldier was seriously injured when the vehicle they were traveling in ran over an IED between Milimani and Baure in Lamu County.

On September 26, at least 15 members of the terrorist group were killed when their vehicle ran over an IED between Sarira and Ras Kiamboni near Ishakani on the border of Lamu and Somalia.