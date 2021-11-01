One killed, two injured in suspected Al-Shabaab attack in Lamu

Kotile

KDF soldiers on patrol Kotile on the border of Lamu and Garissa counties, within Boni Forest in November 2018. One person was killed while two were critically injured in an IED attack at Sankuri on November 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A community conservancy ranger was on Monday killed while two people were critically injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Lamu.

