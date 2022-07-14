Construction workers injured in Mandera explosion

At least four construction workers have been hospitalised after a vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a roadside explosive on Thursday July 14 morning.

The four were travelling along the Wargadud-Elwak road in Mandera County when their Toyota Land Cruiser ran over the explosive.

Mandera County Police Commander Johnes Tonui said the victims were rushed to Takaba sub county hospital in Mandera West.

“There was an incident that involved a vehicle belonging to a construction company and four of its staff were injured. An explosive planted on the road hit the vehicle injuring the occupants," he said.

According to the county police boss, the explosive was planted by suspected Al Shabaab militants fleeing the ongoing security operation in Mandera North.

“We are suspecting the explosive was planted by militants who are running away from our security officers in Ashabito. We are doing everything to ensure we get rid of militants in Mandera," he said.

Security operation is currently underway in parts of Mandera North following recent attacks in Rhamu and Guticha areas.

Last month, a communication mast was destroyed in Rhamu town and a week ago, several people were injured after suspected Al-Shabaab militants sprayed their vehicle with bullets in Guticha.

“The county is secure at the moment as we continue to closely observe the enemy's movement along the border,” Mr Tonui said.

The morning incident happened at Dadach Kataro area along the Ires Kinto -Damog murram road in Mandera South.