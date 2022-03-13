Three injured in suspected Al-Shabaab attack

Three employees of a road construction company in Mandera were on Sunday injured after an explosive hit their vehicle.

Banisa Deputy County Commissioner Hesbon Keyesi said one occupant was seriously injured while the others sustained slight injuries.

"The vehicle had five occupants, three of whom were injured by the explosion. The incident happened between Burashum and Derkali along the Banisa Takaba road," Mr Keyesi said.

He said that security had been heightened in the area following the incident adding that they will continue escorting public service vehicles along the roads.

"We suspect this was the work of Al Shabaab militants, but we are still investigating the incident," he said.

For the last two weeks, security agencies in Mandera have been compelled to suspend public transport following Intelligence that militants were planning to attack buses.