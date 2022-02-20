Nurses’ union calls for speedy investigation into medic's abduction 

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has called for investigation into the abduction of Jackson Kabuu, a clinical officer based in Mandera.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, George Gibore, KUCO’s Secretary General condemned Mandera County for trying to keep the case from the public.

“We have noted that the county government is yet to formally inform the public of this abduction and the steps being taken to rescue him, as well as assure other essential service providers of their security,” he said.

“It is disappointing to continue witnessing serious security incidents involving healthcare workers despite our calls for the provision of enhanced security to essential service providers in these areas,” he added.

Held hostage

The union now wants security in these areas heightened for fear of losing other key workers to the terrorists.

The clinical officers union also want to be kept abreast of all the intrigues regarding the investigation of the abduction of their own and wants the public to be educated on how to avert similar occurrences.

This comes after two Cuban doctors who had been abducted by the Al Shabaab were released in October 2021.