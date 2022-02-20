Nurses’ union calls for speedy investigation into medic's abduction 

Police have launched the search for a clinical officer who was reportedly abducted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Mandera and taken into Somalia.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The union now wants security in insecurity-prone areas heightened for fear of losing other key workers to the terrorists.
  • Clinical officers union also want to be kept abreast of all the intrigues regarding the investigation of the abduction.

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has called for investigation into the abduction of Jackson Kabuu, a clinical officer based in Mandera.

