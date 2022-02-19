Police launch search for abducted Kenyan medic

abduction

Police have launched the search for a clinical officer who was reportedly abducted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Mandera and taken into Somalia.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

Police have launched the search for a Kenyan clinical officer who was reportedly abducted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Mandera.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.