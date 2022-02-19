Police launch search for abducted Kenyan medic

Police have launched the search for a Kenyan clinical officer who was reportedly abducted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Mandera.

The Friday evening incident was reported at Fino Police Station by two other victims who were released as the abductors crossed into Somalia with the medical officer.

Locals say the victim, identified as Jackson Kabo, had been working at Fino Health Centre since 2014.

While confirming the incident, Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha said the rescue mission was underway.

“About five armed men took three people hostage at Fino Health Centre and later released two,” said Mr Kyatha who chairs the Mandera County Security Committee.

Abduction

“We are following up the matter to understand the motive behind the abduction as we seek to rescue the missing health officer,” he said.

Fino Ward Representative Saad Sheikh Ahmed condemned the incident and called on security agencies to speed up the rescue mission.

“It is disturbing that armed men walked into the Fino Health Centre and abducted our hardworking medical officer. I am praying that he is found in good health,” Mr Sheikh said.

According to the MCA, the abductors left two of their victims along the Kenya Somalia borderline as they crossed into Somalia with the clinical officer.

Cordial relationship

The MCA described Mr Kabo as a dedicated officer who enjoyed a cordial relationship with the local community.

“Jackson was dedicated to serving the people of Fino and even those from Somalia who sought medical care at this facility. I don’t understand why he has been abducted,” the MCA said.

He said local clan elders were engaging the security agencies in Mandera on how to reach out to the abductors to free the medic.

It remains unclear on how the abducted officer chose to remain at Fino when the national government had ordered all non-locals in schools and health facilities not to operate near the Kenya Somalia border.