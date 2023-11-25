Transport on Mombasa-Nairobi highway disrupted by floods

Transport along Mombasa-Nairobi highway was disrupted at Sultan Hamud Township in Makueni County for at least three hours on Saturday morning after River Sultan burst its banks.

A section of the busy highway was flooded following heavy rains which pounded the area.

The flooding resulted in traffic snarl-up which affected both lanes of the busy road.

It took the intervention of traffic police officers to restore normal traffic flow.

Mukaa Sub-County Police Commander, Barnabas Ng’eno, advised motorists to approach the area with caution.

This is the second time within a month that River Sultan has burst its banks and disrupted transport along the busy road.

On Thursday, seven people were swept away by River Muooni which had burst its banks. Three bodies have since been recovered some 70 kilometres downstream.

The affected families enlisted the services of tens of community members to bolster the search and recovery efforts by the Kenya Red Cross and Makueni County officials.