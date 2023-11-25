Boy, 11, killed by lightning while sheltering from heavy rains

Grief has engulfed Nyadenda Village in Rachuonyo East after an 11-year-old boy was killed by lightning on Friday evening while sheltering himself from the rain in his parents’ house.

The lightning also left another minor with injuries.

The deceased, who was identified as Fidel Otieno Owino, was a Grade Two pupil at Omiro Primary School.

He was in the company of his eight year-old brother, Emmanuel Owino, when lightning struck. The two minors were sheltering from rain after play during the day.

Died on the spot

According to residents, the area experienced heavy rains accompanied with lightning. It was then that minor's house was struck by lightning.

Basa Location Chief, Tom Ondiro, said the minor died on the spot.

"It was raining heavily. The brothers were in the house when the tragedy happened," he Chief said.

According to the administrator, the two children were home alone after their mother left to run an errand in another location.

Lightning strikes

"The parent was later called and told about what happened," he said.

The minor who survived with slight injuries was rushed to Rachuonyo South Sub County hospital for medical attention, while the body of the deceased was moved to the mortuary at the same hospital.

Mr Ondiro said lightning strikes are rare in his area. However, he asked residents to be cautious during rain.