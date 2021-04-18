One dead, two rescued in Lamu boat accident

The ill-fated boat that caused the death of one person in Lamu (parked upside down). Two other occupants were rescued. The boat was carrying more than 60 bags of potatoes.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

One person died and two others were rescued after a cargo boat they were travelling in capsized at Wiyoni’s Tusitiri area in Lamu on Saturday evening.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. AG given a week to respond over deportation of Kenyan born Briton 

  2. Nairobi sets aside Sh40m for street children rescue project

  3. Man ‘confesses’ to girlfriend's macabre murder

  4. PRIME Miracle? Man speaks after 19 years of silence

  5. PRIME Frontline heroes: I take drugs to stay sane – mortuary attendant

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.