Acute fish shortage hits Lamu as demand from Ramadhan rise

Fisherman Omar Athman displaying an empty cooler ice box. Fish shortage has hit Lamu since Wednesday.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Fish scarcity has hit Lamu County since the commencement of Ramadhan on Wednesday this week.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.