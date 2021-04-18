Who will be new ports authority boss? Confusion as Yatani deadline expires

Port of Mombasa

The deadline for the recruitment of the Kenya Ports Authority managing director lapsed on April 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Laban Walloga | Nation Media Group

By  Mohamed Ahmed

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The deadline for the recruitment of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) managing director lapsed yesterday as the board remained mum over the substantive candidate it had settled on.

