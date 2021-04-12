Lamu fishermen arraigned in court for using prohibited gear 

Lamu fishermen mending their nets at the Lamu Old Town seafront before venturing into the ocean. The security department in Lamu has arrested and charged 20 fishermen over illegal fishing methods.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Twenty fishermen were on Monday arraigned in court in Lamu after they were arrested for using illegal fishing gear in the Kenyan Ocean waters.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Body of man who drowned while taking selfie found

  2. Lamu fishermen arraigned for using prohibited gear 

  3. City Hall workers’ medical insurance restored

  4. By-elections that turned into Covid superspreader events

  5. PRIME The problem with Liwatoni floating bridge

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.