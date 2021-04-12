Lamu fishermen arraigned in court for using prohibited gear 

Twenty fishermen were on Monday arraigned in court in Lamu after they were arrested for using illegal fishing gear in the Kenyan Ocean waters.

The fisherfolks were arrested at Ziwayu and Mtangawanda areas of Lamu last week while fishing onboard motorized boats christened Nasubiri and Nazra, using prohibited fishing gear, including monofilament net.

Twelve of the fishermen admitted the charges and were fined Sh20,000, or in default serve six months in prison.

Eight of the fishermen, however, denied the charges and were released on a Sh50,000 bond or Sh20,000 cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on April 19, 2021.

The fishermen have been presented to court at a time when the government launched a crackdown for illegal fishing gear across the Indian Ocean, in Lamu county.

A team of the Kenya Coast Guard Services in conjunction with other security agencies is conducting the operation.

Kenya Coast Guard Services Officer in charge of the crackdown Ernest Ndirangu noted that the use of illegal fishing methods was rampant, particularly in Lamu.

Lamu fishermen venturing into the Indian Ocean. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group.

“This operation aims at eradicating such practices,” he said, warning the fishermen and other cartels supporting them with the illegal gear, including monofilament and purse seine nets that their days are numbered.

Monofilament and purse seine have devastating effects on the marine environment and wildlife.

"Fishermen should adhere to the Kenya fishing laws. They should use proper fishing gears, license and comply with all the safety rules, including wearing life jackets and operating within the confines of their licenses," said Mr Ndirangu.

Lamu County Fisheries Officer Simon Komu stressed on the need for fishermen to use the right fishing methods for their own good.

Mr Komu said the use of monofilament and seine nets is harmful as they sweep away everything from mature fish to fingerlings.

This adversely affects fish production in the country.