Irony of Lamu village that hosts power station but has no electricity

Angelica Wamboi Kiara during interview at Ndeu village, in Lamu. She is among the residents of Ndeu who applied for electricity connection, without success.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Lamu's Ndeu village has no electricity despite hosting a substation supplying power to neighbouring communities.

