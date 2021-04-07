Lamu MCA jailed for 13 years over jailbreak attempt

Mkomani Ward MCA Yahya Ahmed Shee alias Basode inside his office within Mkomani area in Lamu Town. The MCA has been arrested and remanded at Hindi GK Prison, awaiting sentence on April 6, 2021, after he was found guilty of six charges, including attempting to forcefully rescue drug traffickers in 2017.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Lamu Mkomani Ward MCA Yahya Ahmed Shee alias Basode has been jailed  for thirteen and a half years, and a fine of Sh800,000.

