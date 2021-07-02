Court orders Lamu police to produce abducted ambulance driver Yasir Ahmed

The wife of Yasir, Yumna Aliduring interview after the prayer. She beseeched the government to bring back her husband.

Photo credit: Klaume Kazungu I Nation Media Group
By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Malindi High Court has ordered Lamu police to produce Yasir Mohamed Ahmed, an ambulance driver and businessman allegedly abducted by security officers in Mkunumbi on the Lamu-Mpeketoni road last month.

