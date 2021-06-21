Family seeks State help to trace missing Lamu ambulance driver

The family of Yassir Mahmoud Ahmed, 43, led by their father, Mahmoud Ahmed Abdulkadir (centre and in white T-shirt) and sister, Nadia Mahmoud Ahmed during press briefing at their home in Mtamuini, Lamu Town. They are pleading with the state to help them trace Yasir who was abducted by unknown people at Mkunumbi on the Lamu-Witu-Garsen road on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A family in Lamu wants to know the fate of their kin who was allegedly forcibly taken by suspected security officers as he drove on the Lamu-Witu-Garsen road on Saturday.

