How I sneaked into Uhuru’s Lamu port launch meeting

A man who interrupted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech during the official opening of the Lamu port last month had no clearance to attend the event.

Mr James Kinyua Chomba was restrained by security officers after he stood up from one corner of a hall and started walking towards the podium, where the President was making his speech.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, Mr Chomba said he only had his national identification card and had not been invited to the event, contrary to previous media reports.

Mr Chomba explained that he only wanted to reach the President and plead for a job.

Security intervenes as man attempts to approach Uhuru in Lamu

The 33-year-old man who dropped out from Mwea Boys Secondary School in Kirinyaga County at Form Three said he arrived in Lamu on April 10 this year, just a month to the official opening of the port on May 20.

He had been invited to Hindi Town in Lamu West by his childhood friend, who had informed him there were vacancies for casual workers at the Lamu port.

The fifth-born in a family of six said upon reaching Lamu, he was asked to part with Sh3,000 in exchange for a job. He, however, had no money.

“I thought I would secure a job at the port and end my financial problems, but when they asked me for a Sh3,000 bribe, I told them I did not have any money and that is how I lost that chance,” Mr Chomba said, adding that he had then resolved to seek the President’s help.

His hopes dashed, Mr Chomba said he decided to sneak into the President’s meeting in Kililana even though he had not been officially invited.

Security tight

“The security was tight, but I was prepared for any eventualities. When I arrived at the entrance to the Lamu port, I did not greet the guards and the other security agents. I walked straight to the hand-washing station, cleaned my hands and hurriedly proceeded to the hall where the President was about to address the public. I wasn’t stopped,” he said.

He added: “My only prayer at the time was that I’d reach the President by mingling with the primary and secondary school students and other guests for my ticket to employment and out of poverty.”

“I stood outside the hall for about 30 minutes, studying the place. There were two entry points to the hall; one for the public and the other for the President. There was one exit. The President had already arrived at the port but was still inspecting the three berths before proceeding to the hall,” said Mr Chomba.

He confidently walked into the hall where he found people already seated and patiently waiting for the President.

At the podium, the master of ceremonies was giving instructions on to receive the Head of State.

“Everyone was seated apart from me and a few other individuals whom I surmised were security officers. After about 10 minutes, one person stood up, picked up his notebook and walked out of the hall. That is how I got a seat. No one knew my intention. After around 20 minutes of entertainment, the President arrived and the event began,” said Mr Chomba.

Approached Uhuru

As the President stood up and began addressing the public, Mr Chomba fished out his ID and approached him.

“I knew I would never get another chance to talk to the President that day. I gathered courage, stood up while holding my ID card and made quick steps towards the President,” he said.

“The aide-de-camp noticed that I was up to something when I was about three metres to where the President stood. He quickly moved from the President’s back and signalled other officers. That is how I was arrested. I tried to shout out my grievances, but the officers whisked me away.”

Mr Chomba said as he was being whisked away, he tried in vain to explain to the security agents that he only wanted to tell the President about discrimination and corruption with regard to hiring at the port.

He was locked up at the Lamu Port Police Station from 1.40pm to 7pm. He was then transferred to Mokowe Police Station, where he was held for four days.

Interrogated

“They confiscated my phone and ID card. Throughout my four-day stay at Mokowe Police Station – from Thursday through Sunday – I was interrogated and forced to write statements. They also took my fingerprints. On Sunday evening, they told me I would appear in court the following day. They informed me that they had checked and found I had no criminal record,” Mr Chomba said.

The following day, the police took Chomba and other suspects to the Lamu Law Courts. He was asked to sit outside as the other suspects entered the courtroom.

“I was surprised. I sat there patiently until the court sessions were over. The police then took me back to Mokowe Police Station, where I was released. It was around 4pm. I was happy. They handed back my ID card but retained the phone,” he said.

Apology

During the interview with Nation.Africa, Mr Chomba tendered his apology to President Kenyatta for interrupting his speech.

However, he still wants the Head of State to help him gain employment at the port.

“I want to apologise for the action. I want my President to know that I love him so much. I had no ulterior motive. I just needed a job at the port. I still hope to meet the President and express my concerns directly,” Mr Chomba said.

He also thanked the security officers in Lamu for not mishandling him.

“I wasn’t harassed in any way. I ate and bathed. Police at the station befriended me. My only plea is that they hand back my phone,” he said.



