Lamu ambulance driver still missing after abduction

A Lamu County ambulance driver abducted under mysterious circumstances 10 days ago is still missing.

The family of Yasir Mahmoud Ahmed, alias Mau, who was forcibly taken by people believed to be State security agents in Mkunumbi on the Lamu-Witu-Garsen road on June 19, is appealing to the government to help them find him.

Mr Yasir,43, a father of four, is also a renowned contractor and an active businessman in Kiunga, near the border with Somalia.

He had gone to Mpeketoni to visit his mother-in-law earlier that day and was on his way back to Lamu with his wife and son and a third individual in their vehicle when they were allegedly blocked by a GK Land Cruiser at around 4.30pm.

Speaking during a vigil at his home in Mtamuini, Lamu town, at the weekend to pray for his safe return, his wife Yumna Ali said the family had searched at police stations in the region to no avail.

She also said Mr Yasir could not be reached on his mobile phone, which has been switched off.

Ms Yumna said three heavily armed men in security uniforms took her husband away shortly after ordering her, the boy and the other passenger to alight and walk ahead without looking behind, with a warning that they would be shot if they disobeyed.

“We are appealing to the government to help trace my husband and his whereabouts. I have no doubt that only the State is better placed to explain his whereabouts. I saw three men dressed in official security attire and armed with pistols vanishing with him,” she said.

She added, “The government should have mercy on me and bring back my husband. I have young children and I’m unemployed. My husband was the sole provider and now we are suffering because we have no one to support us.”

Mr Yasir’s stepmother Sauda Kassim beseeched the government to release their son or inform them of his whereabouts.

She said the family had even searched for him in mortuaries but had not found him.

“He is a family man with young children. We are frustrated. We need help to trace him,” she said.

Community activist Rukia Rashid called on the government to boost security on the Lamu-Witu-Garsen road because abductions on that road were likely to create tension.

“We are now fearful and cautious when using the Lamu-Witu-Garsen road. If people wearing official security attire and armed with guns can abduct Yasir and go silent like that, then it means we are not safe as citizens using the road. The government should come clear on this. Let them bring back Yasir,” she said.

Lamu branch Muslims for Human Rights (Muhuri) field officer Umulkher Ahmed noted that forcible disappearances and abductions were alarming residents in the coastal region.

“Various families in Lamu and the Coast are left in the dark after their people went missing mysteriously. No communication, nothing. We need answers,” she said.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said he was aware of Mr Yasir’s case but denied claims that security officers were involved.

“The family has reported to us. The involvement of security is far-fetched and unsubstantiated. DCI is investigating. We are calling on anyone with information to share with security agencies. We pray that he is safe,” he said.