Lake region leaders consider lockdown as Covid infections rise

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital

Health workers attend to a patient recuperating from Covid-19 at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu County on June 10, 2021. Kisumu County has recently experienced a surge in Covid-19 cases with isolation centers and mortuaries filled to capacity.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Elizabeth Ojina  &  Derick Luvega

What you need to know:

  • LREB spoke as doctors and nurses in Kisumu threatened to stop working if the county government failed to provide them with masks, PPE and health insurance.

Leaders under the Lake Region Economic Bloc have resolved that a lockdown should be considered in order to stem the rise in Covid-19 einfections.

