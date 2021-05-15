Another Covid peak expected in July as India variant cases rise 

Covid in Nairobi

A bus attendant checks a passenger’s temperature and offers hand sanitiser, part of measures for preventing the spread of Covid-19, at the Kencom stage in Nairobi on May 11, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to Acting Health Director-General Patrick Amoth, data patterns show a peak every three months.
  • The country recorded the highest peak in March 2021 and another is expected in two months, said Dr Amoth.

Experts have warned of another Covid-19 spike in July as the country continues to record more cases of the deadly India variant.

